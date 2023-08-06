Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.07.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $151.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.86. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.39 and a 12-month high of $156.43.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.