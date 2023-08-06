33,233 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Price Performance

United Bankshares stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.02. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $381.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In other news, Director Lacy I. Rice III acquired 10,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,950 shares of company stock valued at $322,581. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

