Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $896.10 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $914.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $856.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $783.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,042.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total transaction of $9,444,272.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,662 shares of company stock valued at $48,370,236. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.