Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $1.32 Million Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 1,136 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.71, for a total transaction of $376,822.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,334.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dillard’s Trading Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

NYSE:DDS opened at $332.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.00 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.13.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $2.70. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.63%.

Dillard’s Profile

(Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.