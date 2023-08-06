Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 79.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $251.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.95. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.50 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.50.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $801,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.17, for a total value of $801,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,304.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares in the company, valued at $899,802.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,347 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,220 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

