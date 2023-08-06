Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 11,297 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,297 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of CIEN opened at $41.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $175,430.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,575,015.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $175,430.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,107 shares in the company, valued at $18,575,015.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,218 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

