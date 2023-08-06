PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PBF Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PBF stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

