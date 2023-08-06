Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.11-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. Regency Centers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.11-$4.15 EPS.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 121.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,448,000 after acquiring an additional 660,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,746,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,761,000 after acquiring an additional 669,582 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

