Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Western Digital by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $89,074,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Western Digital by 7,409.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,186,960 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,836 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Western Digital by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,553,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $80,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,747 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.4 %

Western Digital stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.67. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $50.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

