Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZD. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,874,000 after buying an additional 102,187 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 33.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $68.73 on Friday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $307.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 777 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $49,580.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $916,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $588,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay bought 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,360 shares in the company, valued at $916,311.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,777 shares of company stock valued at $814,890. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.