Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 55.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DCI stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.