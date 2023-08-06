Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AON were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $315.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.63.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

