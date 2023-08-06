Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.29 Million Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of UGI by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in UGI by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in UGI by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -22.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UGI from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

