Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

MDY stock opened at $489.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $476.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.04. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.