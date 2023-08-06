Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $30,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 96.99%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

