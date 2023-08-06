Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 7,938 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $189.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.