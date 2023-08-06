Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,626 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $231.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.