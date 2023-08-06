Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VGT stock opened at $435.43 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.