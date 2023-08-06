AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Holdings Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 447.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,562 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 69.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $996,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1,457.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,939 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $40.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $676,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,672,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,485,633.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,114,762 shares of company stock valued at $683,969,933 in the last 90 days. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

