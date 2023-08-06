Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,508 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA opened at $251.41 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

