Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 55.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 33.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $42.50 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

