Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 26,749 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,749 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $315,746.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,976 shares of company stock worth $2,160,226 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

