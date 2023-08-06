Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 5,246 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,189,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,361,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,262.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,864 shares of company stock worth $1,170,058. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

NYSE:INGR opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.41. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

