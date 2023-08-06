Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Lowered by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 246,657 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 766,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $125.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.93. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.71.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

