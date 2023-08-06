Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.36 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.