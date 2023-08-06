Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $245.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

