Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 4,838 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ventas by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 6.8 %

VTR stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 236.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 947.37%.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VTR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

