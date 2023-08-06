Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,627 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,164 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,584 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

