Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.49. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.63 and a 1 year high of $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.17%.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

