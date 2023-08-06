Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of PVH worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PVH by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PVH by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of PVH by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $86.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.06.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

