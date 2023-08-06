Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,417 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,867 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.71%.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.
