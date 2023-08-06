Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 8,481 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 87,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,516 shares of company stock worth $10,015,012. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.0 %

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KNX shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.