Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 9,563 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,019,000 after buying an additional 217,370 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE:CAG opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Conagra Brands Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands
In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
