Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 144,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZVIA. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 11,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $43,658.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,038,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,077.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zevia PBC news, COO Quincy B. Troupe sold 10,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $50,965.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 11,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $43,658.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,038,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,077.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,584 shares of company stock valued at $797,885 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zevia PBC Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on ZVIA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Zevia PBC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zevia PBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

ZVIA stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZVIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.