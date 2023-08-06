Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 1,382 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 1,439.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

PJAN stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $632.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

