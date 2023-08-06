American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,179 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Airlines Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

