Capital Analysts LLC Invests $58,000 in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1,623.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,560 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,316,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 435,072 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 393,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 304,577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,311 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 200,908 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $52.37.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

