Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,104 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,011,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,523,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $107.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.94. The firm has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

