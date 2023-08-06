Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.05 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $104.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.15.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.2415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

