Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after buying an additional 107,837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after buying an additional 214,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after buying an additional 204,638 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $204.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
