Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 415,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $12.22 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRK shares. Citigroup raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

