Capital Analysts LLC Sells 9,619 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

