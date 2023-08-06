iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Trimmed by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after buying an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,016,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,054,000 after buying an additional 215,051 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,312,000 after buying an additional 931,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

IAU stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.