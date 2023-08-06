Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 586 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 233.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $37.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.04%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

