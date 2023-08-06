Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $994,000 Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,197 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFF. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1572 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

