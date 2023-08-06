Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

