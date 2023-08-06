Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 407 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $231.77 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

