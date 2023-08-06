Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 38,592 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,592 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. The company has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

