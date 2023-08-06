Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $871,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,362 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 24.6% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 52,764 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 40.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,758 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 8.1 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $218.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.55, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.62 and its 200 day moving average is $208.57. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,258 shares of company stock valued at $43,386,718. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.56.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.