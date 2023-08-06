Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.8% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $122.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.64. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

